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US intelligence report hints Netanyahu might hinder peace talks with Iran

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly under domestic pressure to continue operations against the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah.

Published on: Jun 21, 2026 07:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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US intelligence agencies have warned the Trump administration that Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to take steps that will undermine the US-Iran negotiations to end the war.

US officials said that intelligence assessments are sceptical that Israeli commitments will hold.(Reuters/File Image)

Citing a recent intelligence assessment, US officials told The Washington Post and The New York Times that the Israeli premier faces domestic political pressure to continue the war in Lebanon, and is likely to continue attacks against Hezbollah despite the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran that calls for a halt to fighting in Lebanon. Follow US-Iran war live updates

The report said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under domestic pressure to continue operations against the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah, and the ceasefire with Iran is unpopular in Israel.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump says no toll on Strait of Hormuz, threatens a US levy if Iran talks fail

On Friday, Netanyahu had said that Israeli troops will stay in Lebanon “as long as necessary”, AFP reported.

“Israel will not tolerate attacks on our soldiers or our territory, and it will exact a very heavy price from Hezbollah for these attacks,” Netanyahu had said after the military announced the deaths of four Israeli soldiers in Lebanon.

 
us iran war israel iran war benjamin netanyahu lebanon
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, US Iran War News 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, US Iran War News 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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