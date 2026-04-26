US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump calls off envoys’ Pak visit, says Tehran ‘offered a lot but not enough’

Trump later added that Iran “offered a lot but not enough,” while claiming a revised proposal arrived within minutes of his decision. “They gave us a paper that should have been better, and interestingly, immediately, when I cancelled it, within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One. He did not disclose specifics, but said that any deal must guarantee Iran “will not have a nuclear weapon,” adding, “They offered a lot.”

Iran in Pakistan

The development followed Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi’s exit from Islamabad. There he had presented a possible de-escalation framework through Pakistani intermediaries. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian conveyed to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Tehran would not engage in talks with Washington under pressure.

With no immediate breakthrough, indirect channels remain the only line of communication. Tehran has ruled out direct negotiations for now, though Araghchi is expected to return to Islamabad after consultations in Tehran and a stop in Oman.

What the US said on talks

The White House hinted at limited progress in recent exchanges, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt saying that US officials had been sent “to hear the Iranians out.” Vice president JD Vance, while not travelling, could be deployed if necessary.

Washington has kept up pressure, imposing fresh sanctions on a China-based refinery and multiple shipping firms tied to Iranian oil exports.

Israel bombs Lebanon again during ceasefire

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday ordered the military to “vigorously attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon,” according to his office. This came despite a ceasefire that Trump recently said had been extended by three weeks.

Four people were killed in Israeli strikes in the south, reported Lebanon’s state news agency. Fresh waves of airstrikes, artillery fire and drone activity were reported across southern and eastern Lebanon.

The Israeli military said Hezbollah had launched rockets into Israel.