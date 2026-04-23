US Iran war LIVE updates: US Navy chief John Phelan resigns amid internal clash; Hung Cao to take charge

US Iran war LIVE updates: The United States and Iran are in a continued stalemate. Despite an active ceasefire, diplomatic progress has stalled. This has, in turn, impacted global energy markets and international mediation efforts. ...Read More

On Thursday, John Phelan stepped down as US Navy secretary with immediate effect, the Pentagon confirmed. He was reportedly ousted for clashing with senior officials about the war on Iran. Hung Cao will serve as acting Navy secretary.

Strait of Hormuz tensions

The primary point of friction is the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments. The US maintains a naval blockade in the area; Iran refuses to reopen the shipping lane until it is lifted.

Oil prices rose by approximately 4% this Thursday due to the supply risk.

US-Iran truce

US President Donald Trump has said the truce will continue indefinitely as Washington awaits a new proposal from Tehran. US vice president JD Vance also cancelled a planned visit to Pakistan, which has been mediating between the two sides.