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US Iran war LIVE updates: US Navy chief John Phelan resigns amid internal clash; Hung Cao to take charge

By Anita Goswami
Apr 23, 2026 07:54:24 am IST

US Iran war LIVE updates: The war began with US and Israel bombing Iran in February and killing their Supreme leader and other top officials. Tehran has since retaliated, striking US bases on the Gulf. A ceasefire announced in April by Trump, with mediation by Pakistan, has failed to revive talks.

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Donald Trump and Mojtaba Khamenei earlier announced a pause in fighting for two weeks.(AI generated image)

US Iran war LIVE updates: The United States and Iran are in a continued stalemate. Despite an active ceasefire, diplomatic progress has stalled. This has, in turn, impacted global energy markets and international mediation efforts. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:28:19 am

    US Iran LIVE updates: John Phelan quits as US Navy secretary

    US Iran LIVE updates: US Navy secretary John Phelan has stepped down from his post with immediate effect, the Pentagon confirmed on Thursday. He was ousted from his post after clashing with senior Pentagon leaders, including Pete Hegseth, over key issues such as efforts to revive US shipbuilding under Donald Trump’s administration, Bloomberg reported.

    Defence Department spokesperson Sean Parnell said the administration “wishes him well.” Hung Cao will take over as acting Navy Secretary.

  • Thu, 23 Apr 2026 07:26:29 am

    US Iran LIVE updates: Markets jittery, Oil stays above $100

    US Iran LIVE updates: Asian stock markets began the day with high volatility as investors weighed US-Iran tensions against strong corporate performance.

    While oil prices briefly topped $100 per barrel due to the Strait of Hormuz closure, high profits from major firms and heavy demand for AI technology helped prevent a deeper market sell-off.

    Investors are currently focused on whether peace talks will restart, as a long-term standoff could increase inflation and weaken global economic growth. (Bloomberg)

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