US hits Iran's Bushehr, Tabriz; Trump says strikes 'not finished', brent crude at a high: 10 updates

The United States carried out its 11th consecutive night of airstrikes on Iran early Wednesday, with President Donald Trump declaring earlier that Washington was "not finished" with Tehran and that more strikes were imminent.

US President Donald Trump claimed he would target Pickaxe Mountain, a fortified underground nuclear site near Natanz, next. (Bloomberg)

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The US-Iran war has spread across the Gulf. Iran targeted US allies and Lebanon's Houthis threatened Saudi Arabia's Red Sea ports. Fresh disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz have pushed oil prices to their highest levels in over a month.

US-Iran strikes: Top 10 developments

1. The US military, on its 11th consecutive night of strikes on Iran, targeted infrastructure including command centres, aircraft hangars, drone storage sites, missile launch facilities and air defence systems, AFP reported.

2. Air defences were activated around Tehran as US warplanes launched missiles across the country, Iranian state television said. The bombs hit Bushehr and the Chavar and Abdanan regions of Ilam province. The governor of Abdanan confirmed that the Dinarkoh area had been targeted.

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{{^usCountry}} An "enemy attack" outside Baneh in Kurdistan province was also reported by IRIB. Officials in Hamadan province said Kabudar Ahang County came under continued US attacks. Explosions in Mahshahr in Khuzestan province and Tabriz in East Azerbaijan province were also reported in Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An "enemy attack" outside Baneh in Kurdistan province was also reported by IRIB. Officials in Hamadan province said Kabudar Ahang County came under continued US attacks. Explosions in Mahshahr in Khuzestan province and Tabriz in East Azerbaijan province were also reported in Iran. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Trump said the US was "not finished" attacking Iran. "If we left right now, it would take Iran 20, 25 years to rebuild," he said. “We're not finished at all...we're not leaving right now,” he said, as per AFP.

The US President also claimed that the area around Pickaxe Mountain, a fortified underground nuclear site near Natanz, could be targeted next. “We'll be hitting that area pretty soon, and very heavily,” Trump said, adding that he would not normally announce targets but “there's not a thing they can do about it.”

ALSO READ | Trump threatens strike in Iran's Pickaxe Mountain, says the US is ‘not finished at all’

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A satellite view of an entrance to the Pickaxe Mountain tunnels in Iran.

4. Trump also approved a nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia that could allow the kingdom to enrich uranium, according to AP.

5. Iran warned that any attack on its nuclear facilities would be considered a major escalation and threatened strikes on US interests, allies and supporters across the region.

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6. Iran attacked US bases in the Gulf. Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan reported missile and drone strikes, while Iraq temporarily suspended flights at Irbil airport following attacks, as per AP.

7. Iran also attacked another tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, while the Houthis threatened a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea ports. This has raised fears over global oil supplies.

ALSO READ | Trump promises Lebanon ‘respect it deserves’ as its President presents plan to disarm Hezbollah

8. Pakistan continued diplomatic efforts to revive talks after the collapse of last month's interim ceasefire. Iranian interior minister Eskandar Momeni held meetings with PM Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir.

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9. Brent crude climbed above $92 per barrel, its highest level in more than a month, as markets reacted to the ongoing war that shows no sign of ending.

10. US war scretary Pete Hegseth said the Iran war cost the US $37.5 billion so far, up from a previous estimate of nearly $29 billion in May, AFP reported.