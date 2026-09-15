US judge blocks Trump administration’s new visa rules for foreign students, journalists

Foreign students are presently allowed to remain in the United States legally so long as they maintain their student status, known as “duration of status”. The Trump administration’s new rules would have terminated the earlier policy and favoured a strict four-year student visa. Students who wish to stay on beyond the mandated 4 years would have to file paperwork with US Citizenship and Immigration Services. In addition, foreign students will have shorter time windows to change status or depart the US after finishing their degree programs.

The new visa rules were set to go into effect on September 15, before Monday’s court order postponed the date pending further legal proceedings. The successful challenge to the visa restrictions was filed by an alliance of groups of educators and unions.

In another immigration-related legal setback for the Trump administration, a US court has blocked the government’s attempt to tighten visa requirements on how long foreign students, exchange visitors and foreign journalists can study or work in America.

In a scathing judgment, District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV took issue with the Department of Homeland Security’s conduct in providing a rationale for the new visa rules. Judge Saylor said that the US government had mainly used anecdotal examples to explain why the more restrictive rules were necessary to preserve national security and prevent visa abuse. The presiding judge also found that the Department of Homeland Security had not engaged substantially with concerns raised by educators, including the potentially devastating impact on the ability of US universities to attract top foreign students.

“The damage to the higher education system and to the economy of the United States is likely to be catastrophic. The government has acknowledged that compliance costs alone will likely total more than $250 million in the first year. But the real expected costs go far beyond the figure,” he noted in his 48-page judgment.

In addition, concerns were raised about the opaque and still-unclear procedure under which the Department of Homeland Security would adjudicate requests from foreign students to extend their student visas beyond four years.

“In other words, a DHS official—based on limited and vague criteria, and with no possibility of appeal—will have the power to cut short the academic, research, or teaching activities of any non-U.S. citizen for no reason or any reason. Thus, for example, an international student who is one credit short of graduating could be required to leave the United States without a degree and without any recourse. That introduces, at a minimum, a high degree of uncertainty into the educational process, which will have an obvious deterrent effect on student enrollment,” Judge Saylor wrote in his judgment, while pointing out that it was possible that DHS officials could use their discretion to punish “disfavoured” institutions.

Harvard University’s International Office told foreign students in an advisory that the ruling preserved their present visa status without providing permanent relief, as the US government could appeal the ruling.

The court’s decision was also welcomed by the plaintiffs in the case - including Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration and NAFSA: Association of International Educators - as a key step towards preserving America’s ability to attract top foreign students.

The ruling also brings relief to over 360,000 Indian students in the United States as well as to prospective students looking to study at American universities. However, the Trump administration’s restrictive immigration policies - including a potential $100,000 fee for foreign students who wish to work in America through the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program after graduation - may dampen Indian student interest in America. International student applications from India to US universities for undergraduate courses dropped 15% in the 2025-26 application cycle, one of the most significant country-specific drops recorded in a report by non-profit organisation Common App.