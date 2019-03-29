US lawmakers ask for GSP talks to be held after elections

A bipartisan duo of US lawmakers on Wednesday urged the Trump administration delay the termination of zero-tariff trade benefits for India till after election to make room for discussions.

“My hope is that we can delay, the termination of these GSP preferences (Generalized system of preferences) until after the elections in India so that we can have a non-political conversation that is very focused on how we collectively can move forward together,” Tulsi Gabbard, the Democratic House representative who is also running for the party’s presidential ticket, said Wednesday at a Capitol Hill event hosted by the US-India Friendship Council.

George Holding, the other lawmaker who is the Republican co-chair of the House India caucus, said he has been in touch with the US trade representative Robert Lighthizer on GSP talks. His office said the congressman has written to the USTR formally on this issue as well.

The Trump administration has announced its intention to end GSP benefits citing India’s resistance to grant market access to US goods in the sectors of medical devices, dairy and IT.

Indian government is hopeful of arriving at an arrangement before the end of the 60-day notice period announced by the on March 4. India exported $5.7 billion worth of goods to the US under this scheme n 2017.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 05:24 IST