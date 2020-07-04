US ‘loves’ India, Donald Trump tweets back at ‘friend’ Narendra Modi

world

President Donald Trump thanked “my friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his greetings on the 244th anniversary of the American Independence Day.

“Thank you my friend. America loves India!,” Trump tweeted.

Modi had earlier tweeted, “ I congratulate @POTUS, @realDonaldTrump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA. As the world’s largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates.”

The two leaders are known to share an easy and increasingly close relationship, and often refer to each other as “friends”.