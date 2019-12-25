e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / World News / US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Colorado police confirmed in a statement an “older white male” robbed the Academy Bank in Colorado Springs after threatening workers with an unidentified weapon and leaving with an unknown amount of money around midday Monday.

world Updated: Dec 25, 2019 16:22 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Photo @CSPDPIO)
Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Photo @CSPDPIO)
         

A white-bearded man robbed a bank two days before Christmas, but threw the stolen cash in the air and wished passers-by a merry Christmas, US media reported.

Colorado police confirmed in a statement an “older white male” robbed the Academy Bank in Colorado Springs after threatening workers with an unidentified weapon and leaving with an unknown amount of money around midday Monday.

“He started throwing money out of the bag and then said, ‘Merry Christmas!” witness Dion Pascale told local station KKTV 11 News.

A man, identified by police as 65-year-old David Wayne Oliver, was arrested in a nearby Starbucks after the event and without incident, Colorado police department confirmed.

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest.

Passers-by reportedly attempted to return some of the stolen money to the bank, witnesses told local media, but an officer told the Denver Post that thousands of dollars remain missing.

tags
top news
‘Introspect if what you did was right’: PM Modi to anti-CAA protesters
‘Introspect if what you did was right’: PM Modi to anti-CAA protesters
Pawar taught us how to form govt with less seats, says Uddhav Thackeray
Pawar taught us how to form govt with less seats, says Uddhav Thackeray
BSY backpedals on compensation to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
BSY backpedals on compensation to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
Sachin Tendulkar’s security downgraded, Aaditya Thackeray’s upgraded to ‘Z’
Sachin Tendulkar’s security downgraded, Aaditya Thackeray’s upgraded to ‘Z’
‘Bloody obsession’, bloody good fast bowlers, and those 30 minutes
‘Bloody obsession’, bloody good fast bowlers, and those 30 minutes
Trump says it was an ‘honour’ to appear in ‘Home Alone 2’
Trump says it was an ‘honour’ to appear in ‘Home Alone 2’
Galaxy Fold 2: Expect a big design change in the next foldable phone
Galaxy Fold 2: Expect a big design change in the next foldable phone
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news