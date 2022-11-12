Home / World News / US midterm elections: Democrats hang on to Senate seat in Arizona, networks say

US midterm elections: Democrats hang on to Senate seat in Arizona, networks say

world news
Published on Nov 12, 2022 10:28 AM IST

US midterm elections: Mark Kelly, a former astronaut, edged out his Republican challenger Blake Masters, CNN and CBS television reported.

US midterm elections: US Senator Mark Kelly is seen.(AFP)
US midterm elections: US Senator Mark Kelly is seen.(AFP)
AFP |

President Joe Biden's Democratic Party held on to their Senate seat in Arizona, US networks projected Friday, leaving the party just one seat short of retaining control of the upper house of Congress.

Read more: Ukraine's? Ukraine's. Zelensky proclaims Kherson ‘ours’ as Russia withdraws

Mark Kelly, a former astronaut, edged out his Republican challenger Blake Masters, CNN and CBS television reported.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us election
us election

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out