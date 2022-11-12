US midterm elections: Democrats hang on to Senate seat in Arizona, networks say
US midterm elections: Mark Kelly, a former astronaut, edged out his Republican challenger Blake Masters, CNN and CBS television reported.
President Joe Biden's Democratic Party held on to their Senate seat in Arizona, US networks projected Friday, leaving the party just one seat short of retaining control of the upper house of Congress.
Mark Kelly, a former astronaut, edged out his Republican challenger Blake Masters, CNN and CBS television reported.
