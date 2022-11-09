Donald Trump claims election fraud as Americans vote in key midterm elections

Former US president Donald Trump, who lost Arizona in 2020, weighed in on the tabulation machine issues in Maricopa County. Posting on Truth Social Donald Trump, who has backed most of the Republican candidates in the fray, said that the voting machine problems were mostly affecting conservative or Republican areas as some voters around the county reported problems faced in voting.

“Can this possibly be true when a vast majority of Republicans waited for today to Vote? Here we go again? The people will not stand for it!!!” Donald Trump wrote.

Election officials in the county reported that about 20% of polling places in the county were experiencing problems, CNN reported.

Casting his vote in the elections, Donald Trump was seen in Palm Beach, Florida, alongside his wife Melania Trump. Donald Trump said that he expected a "very big night" for the Republicans and that it would be "very exciting to watch".

“You have to make up your mind, you have to go out and vote,” he added.

“This is going to be a very important election and hopefully the right thing will happen,” Donald Trump asserted. On announcing his 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump did not say anything.

