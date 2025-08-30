$1702 stimulus payment date, 2025: Here’s who qualifies

Latest wave of financial aid is coming to Alaskans, a program of the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) by the state, unlike the federal stimulus check that was distributed during the pandemic, which guaranteed Alaskans a portion of the oil and mineral wealth within the state. The 2025 Permanent Fund Dividend will provide $1,702 to eligible Alaskans, based on the state's oil and mineral wealth(Pexel)

For 2025, eligible residents will receive $1,702 each, through the Permanent Fund’s investment performance and state budget considerations.

What is the Permanent Fund Dividend?

The PFD program, launched in 1982, was created to give all Alaskans a direct benefit from the state’s abundant natural resources. The money comes from investment earnings tied to Alaska’s oil and mineral royalties.

The Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation oversees the investment of the fund itself, which has grown into a multi-billion-dollar financial reserve. Meanwhile, the state’s Department of Revenue, through its PFD Division, manages applications, eligibility checks, and payments.

Each year, the state calculates half of the Permanent Fund’s net income averaged over the past five fiscal years. From there, deductions are made for administrative expenses, prior obligations, and certain state programs. After these adjustments, the dividend for 2025 has been finalized at $1,702 per eligible resident.

When will the payments go out?

Distribution will begin this fall for residents approved as “eligible-not paid.” Payments are scheduled for:

September 11, 2025 – for applicants cleared by September 3

October 2, 2025 – for applicants cleared by September 18

October 23, 2025 – for applicants cleared by October 13

Who qualifies for the 2025 PFD?

To be eligible, residents must:

Have lived in Alaska for the full 2024 calendar year

Not have claimed residency in another state since December 31, 2023

Intend to remain in Alaska indefinitely

Have been physically present in the state for at least 72 consecutive hours in either 2023 or 2024

Have absences not exceeding 180 days (with some exceptions allowed)

Not have felony convictions or qualifying incarcerations during 2024

Over 600,000 Alaskans are expected to receive the 2025 dividend.

Since the program started, the PFD has directly paid in excess of $31.3 billion to residents. The dividend is about $1,229 per person on average annually, which is quite fast accumulating when families are concerned. For example, a family consisting of four members who are on average earning close to $5000 a year.