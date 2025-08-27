Social security payment today: How much stimulus will I receive? Eligibility and more

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will begin rolling out monthly benefits up to $5,108 to all those who meet the necessary eligibility criteria for it. Those who also receive Supplemental Security Income will receive two payments this month due to the way the payment calendar is structured. Social Security payments today(REUTERS)

Who will receive their payments today?

For those beneficiaries who only receive social security benefits and whose birth date falls between the 21st and 31st of any month, payments will be rolled out on the fourth Wednesday, i.e., August 27.

• For those born from the 1st to the 10th of any month, payments are given on the second Wednesday, i.e., August 13

• For those born from the 11th to the 20th of any month, payments are given on the third Wednesday, i.e., August 20

Eligibility criteria

“The monthly maximum Federal amounts for 2025 are $967 for an eligible individual, $1,450 for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse, and $484 for an essential person,” reads the official SSA website. “In general, monthly amounts for the next year are determined by increasing the unrounded annual amounts for the current year by the COLA effective for January of the next year. The new unrounded amounts are then each divided by 12, and the resulting amounts are rounded down to the next lower multiple of $1.”

In order to receive the maximum security benefits totaling $5,108, beneficiaries must meet the following criteria:

• Worked and paid into Social Security for at least 35 years

• Reached the maximum taxable income limit in most of those years

• Waited until age 70 to start receiving benefits

Those who receive lower payments may be facing the issue due to differences in earnings history, claiming age, or instances of previous overpayments. You can go on the My Social Security online platform to check your current benefit estimate, next due date, and earnings and contribution history.

How will I receive my payment?

The mode of receiving benefits varies depending on the individual preference. Direct deposits are usually transferred faster than paper checks since their mailing period consumes time.

A February 2025 report by the SSA's Office of the Inspector General found the agency overpaid $13.6 billion in Social Security benefits during fiscal years 2020 to 2023, though the SSA has not said how many people have been overpaid. In this regard, the SSA has decided to start withholding 50% of the benefits of those who have been overpaid in the past, unless a valid case has been made for the same.

The SSA usually requests that people allow three days, following which they can reach out for assistance in case their payment hasn’t arrived. Beneficiaries must keep their calendars and particulars updated to receive payments on time.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta