19-year-old model's panic attack leads to 50-metre fall plunge and death; family disputes claim

Tragedy struck in a heart-wrenching incident involving model Tijana Radonjic, who lost her life while promoting a parasailing company. Disturbing images and footage reveal that Tijana, who was hired to showcase the thrill of parasailing, appears to have unfastened her safety harness during a panic attack, leading to her fatal fall from a height of 50 meters. Model Tijana Radonjic dies in tragic parasailing accident while promoting a company. (@tijanaa.radonjic/Instagram)

Who is model Tijana Radonjic?

Radonjic was a 19-year-old model from Novi Sad, Serbia. She was hired on May 28 to be part of a short movie. Before the video shoot, she had no previous knowledge of parasailing, where she was to appear clad in a bikini and fly over the Budva River while the boat towed her parasail.

The shoot was for an unnamed firm in Budva, Montenegro, with hopes that it would boost their business ahead of the tourist season. In the chilling footage, Tijana appeared calm and cheerful as she was strapped into her harness and briefed on the safety instructions.

However, once the parasail reached 150 feet above the Adriatic Sea, witnesses reported a sudden change in her behavior. Panic set in as Tijana began to frantically pull at her life jacket and safety harness, eventually unfastening her waist belt and attempting to wriggle free, despite the dangerous height, as reported by The Mirror US.

A witness on the beach shared that they heard her screaming “put me down, put me down” right before she plunged to her death. It is believed she died from the fall, as revealed by the paramedics after they pulled the teenager from the sea.

The model’s family disputes claims of Tijana’s death

The owner of the company, Mirko Krdzic, said he was “sorry” for the model’s death and hopes to meet her parents to “express my condolences in person”. He said, “We are all in shock after the accident that happened… I do not know exactly what happened.” He added, “She did not show any fear of flying, she underwent training, after which the tragedy followed. Technical inspections of all the equipment are underway, and the results of the autopsy are awaited."

Tijana’s family has vehemently disputed claims that she was responsible for her death, according to reports. A relative took to social media to challenge the narrative and said, “You were brave to try to save your young life, but unfortunately, you didn't succeed." The incident is under investigation by police and safety officials.