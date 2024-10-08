Two public housing workers have been nabbed in connection to an attack on former New York Governor David Paterson and his stepson Anthony Chester Sliwa. These were the final suspects after two juveniles, 12 and 13, turned themselves over to cops over the weekend following the Upper East Side beatdown. 2 public housing workers charged in connection to NYC attack on ex-NY Gov. David Paterson and his stepson (AP Photo/Tim Roske, File)(AP)

Suspects Travor Nurse, 40, and Diamond Minter, 34, work for the New York City Housing Authority. Nurse allegedly slugged Paterson. The two have now been apprehended in connection to the attack on the pair on Second Avenue near East 96th Street on October 4.

Both of them were charged with second-degree gang assault, New York Post reported. Additionally, Nurse faces an additional rap for assault injuring a victim 65 or older. Both the charges are felonies.

Previous charges

The two boys who previously surrendered have been charged too. The 12-year-old who faces a second-degree gang assault rap and the 13-year-old has been charged with third-degree gang assault. A third teen, 14, was not charged as he was not an aggressor, according to police.

“Governor Paterson and his family are glad to see the suspects turned themselves in,” a rep for Paterson said after the fiesta arrests. “We hope that the young people involved learn something from this unfortunate encounter.”

The attack took place when Paterson and Sliwa saw the suspects climbing a fire escape, and confronted them. After being attacked, Paterson sustained a head injury, and Sliwa suffered a face wound. They were both rushed to NY-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center “as a precaution,” Paterson’s spokesperson Sean Darcy said.

Paterson previously revealed that neither he nor Sliwa knew the suspects. He also said that he did not believe that the attack had any connection to his history in politics.

Paterson praised Sliwa for protecting him during the attack. "When they were insulting him and then starting to fight him, he didn't back down. And I think that took a lot of courage, a lot of bravery," he said.