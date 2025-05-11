20 heartfelt things to write in a Mother's Day card
ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 11, 2025 09:21 AM IST
20 sweet and heartfelt messages you can write in a Mother's Day card.
Mother’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate the incredible woman who has given you so much love, care, and support. To help you express your gratitude, here are 20 sweet and heartfelt messages you can write in a Mother's Day card.
- “To my amazing mom, thank you for everything. Have a wonderful Mother's Day!”
- “Mom, you're basically a superhero without a cape. Thanks for saving the day, every day! Have an awesome Mother's Day!”
- “Every day, I realize more how much you mean to me. Thank you for being my rock. Happy Mother's Day, with all my love.”
- “To the woman who gave me everything, I love you more than words can say. Wishing you a beautiful Mother's Day!”
- “Dear Mom, thank you for your endless love, support, and sacrifices. You're my hero, and I'm so lucky to have you. Happy Mother's Day!”
- “To my incredible mom, your strength is my foundation. Happy Mother’s Day!”
- “Thanks for all the late-night talks and endless love. You’re the best, Mom!”
- “Happy Mother’s Day! Your heart is my home, and I’m so grateful for you.”
- “Mom, you make every moment brighter. Wishing you a day full of love and laughter.”
- “You’re not just my mom, you’re my role model. Happy Mother’s Day!”
- “Happy Mother’s Day to my favorite person to laugh and cry with. Love you!”
- “Mom, your love is like sunshine—warm and life-giving. Have a perfect day!”
- “You’ve shown me what it means to be strong and kind. Happy Mother’s Day!”
- “To my mom, who deserves the world: I love you more than words can express.”
- “Happy Mother’s Day! Thanks for making every day feel like a warm hug.”
- “Mom, you’re the reason I believe in love that never quits. Thank you!”
- “To my mom, who’s always there with a smile and a hug: You’re the best!”
- “Mom, your love is my anchor in every storm. Happy Mother’s Day!”
- “Wishing you a Mother’s Day as warm and wonderful as your heart.”
- "Thanks for being my mom, my mentor, and my muse. Happy Mother’s Day!"
Notes to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / 20 heartfelt things to write in a Mother's Day card
SHARE
Copy