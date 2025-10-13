$2000 direct deposit from IRS this October? What to know about stimulus checks

Buzz about a new stimulus check or direct deposit relief payment has been doing the rounds. As per the claims, these amounts vary from $1,390 to $1,702 or $2,000. Notifications about stimulus checks come from Congress or Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

However, Americans are not likely to get any such check this October because the buzz is based on rumors and unsupported social media speculation. No confirmation about any direct deposit for October has come from either Congress or the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The claims were amplified by various unverified profiles on X who have been posting about the $2000 direct deposit over the last few days. “$2,000 Direct Deposit for U.S. Citizens in October 2025,” a person wrote on October 9, while sharing a report about the same. Another shared a report like this on October 3, asking “Is this true?”.

However, these reports are false since any such announcement would have come either from Congress or the IRS. In fact, the IRS has warned against text scams and impersonators who might seek to mislead others about tax refunds or new stimulus checks, among other things, by pressuring people for their personal and financial information.

What to know about rebate checks for American families

While the news of any direct deposit for October is false, there is an effort underway to give American families some money via the American Worker Rebate Act of 2025. It was submitted by Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley, and the aim is to send between $600 and $2400 to American taxpaying families.

However, this has not passed Congress as of yet.

Prior to this, there were three stimulus checks, all linked to Covid-era programs and the last one had a deadline of April 15, 2025, to be claimed. The first of these stimulus checks was for up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples. Additionally, there was $500 for each qualifying child under 17.

The second one was up to $600 per individual, $1200 for married couples, and $600 for each child under 17 who qualified. The third check was for for $1,400 for eligible individuals. Couples who filed jointly got $1400 for each qualifying dependent.