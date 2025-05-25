2025 Indy 500 race day schedule: How to watch 109th Indianapolis for free

The Brickyard for the 109th Indianapolis 500 is set to take place on Sunday. Motorsports fans Will have an eventful day, starting with the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix this morning and concluding with the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 later tonight. One man, Kyle Larson, will be especially busy as he attempts to compete in and finish both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. Indy 500 2025: One man, Kyle Larson, will be especially busy as he attempts to compete in and finish both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600.(AP)

Inspections of this year's “greatest spectacle in racing” revealed that both reigning champion Josef Newgarden and his Penske teammate Will Power had an illegally changed spec item on their vehicles.

It is unlikely that Newgarden, who triumphed in the 2023 Indianapolis 500, may become the first driver to win the race three times in a row.

Notably, the winner, be it Newgarden or another, will be able to partake in the customary milk celebration.

For the first time ever, Fox will broadcast today's race; here's how to watch it with or without cable.

Date and time: May 25, 12:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV

Indianapolis 500: What time is it?

The green flag is dropped in the 2025 Indianapolis 500 at 12:45 p.m. ET today, May 25. Fox will start covering the race day at 10 a.m. ET.

How to get free access to 2025 Indianapolis 500

To watch today's Liberty game without cable, you will need a live TV streaming provider. One of the preferred live options is Hulu + Live TV includes FOX in its base package ($82.99/month, after a three-day free trial).

With a variety of customizable streaming plans and a five-day free trial, DIRECTV is another option to watch the Indianapolis 500.

Indianapolis 500: Predictions, choices, and favorites

Among the names selected to win this 2025 race are Scott Dixon, Takuma Sato, Pato O'Ward, and Alex Palou.

How can you tune in to the Indianapolis 500?

IndyCar Nation can be found on the IndyCar Radio Network, IndyCar Live, and SiriusXM Channel 218.

Indy 500 2025 race day schedule

10:30 a.m. ET: Cars to grid on frontstretch

11:47 a.m. ET: Driver introductions

12:20 p.m. ET: National anthem

12:38 p.m. ET: Command to start engines

12:45 p.m. ET: Green flag waves