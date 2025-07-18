3 dead after explosion at Los Angeles police facility

At least three people died during an explosion at a training facility of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Fox News reported citing sources from Los Angeles Police Department. The explosion reportedly occurred at a sheriff training facility in Los Angeles.(X/@LAPDHQ)

Those who died were three sheriff's deputies. The explosion occurred at around 7.30 am (local time) on Friday morning at Biscailuz Training Center in East Los Angeles.

Apart from the deputies who have died, multiple people were also reportedly injured during the explosion.

The explosion seems to have happened while deputies were handling ordnances at the training facility, the report added citing sources. However, what actually caused the blast is not yet known.

According to LA County Fire officials, ambulances were called to the scene in response to injuries related to a possible explosion.

Evacuation is going on at the training facility and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is responding to the explosion, the report added.

An employee who works at the centre said that at the time of the explosion, they thought it was an earthquake because the ground shook due to the impact of the blast, reported KTLA.

Emergency services repsonding

California Governor Gavin Newsom has also been briefed about the explosion and his press office said that his office of emergency services is in touch with the sheriff's department and offered full state assistance.

United States Attorney General Pamela Bondi called the incident “horrific” an said that she has spoken with Bill Essayli, US Attorney for the Central District of California about it.

In a post on X, she said, “I just spoke to @USAttyEssayli about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles.”

“Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s deputies killed,” she added.