Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

49ers agree to trade receiver Deebo Samuel to Commanders, claims report

AFP |
Mar 02, 2025 09:40 PM IST

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to trade star wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, ESPN reported on Saturday.

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to trade star wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, ESPN reported on Saturday.

Deebo Samuel earned All-Pro honors with the 49ers in 2021, producing 1,770 yards from scrimmage and scoring 14 touchdowns. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
Deebo Samuel earned All-Pro honors with the 49ers in 2021, producing 1,770 yards from scrimmage and scoring 14 touchdowns. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The trade could not be formalized until the new NFL year begins on March 12.

But Samuel had let it be known during Super Bowl week that he wanted to be traded, and 49ers general manager said Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine that the team had agreed to give him permission to seek a move.

"He's asked for a fresh start and I think we're going to honor that," Lynch said at the combine. "I don't like seeing great players leave and he is a great player ... he makes plays and he makes game-changing plays."

Samuel earned All-Pro honors with the 49ers in 2021, producing 1,770 yards from scrimmage and scoring 14 touchdowns.

He signed a three-year, $71.6 million extension following that season and has been unable to replicate that kind of production.

Hindered by injury this season, Samuel finished with 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns.

ESPN reported that the 49ers would receive a fifth-round draft pick from the Commanders, while Washington would take on the remainder of Samuel's contract.

Samuel would provide another target for quarterback Jayden Daniels, who piloted the Commanders to the NFC Championship game in his rookie season.

Washington came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL championship game.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On