49ers agree to trade receiver Deebo Samuel to Commanders, claims report

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to trade star wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, ESPN reported on Saturday.

The trade could not be formalized until the new NFL year begins on March 12.

But Samuel had let it be known during Super Bowl week that he wanted to be traded, and 49ers general manager said Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine that the team had agreed to give him permission to seek a move.

"He's asked for a fresh start and I think we're going to honor that," Lynch said at the combine. "I don't like seeing great players leave and he is a great player ... he makes plays and he makes game-changing plays."

He signed a three-year, $71.6 million extension following that season and has been unable to replicate that kind of production.

Hindered by injury this season, Samuel finished with 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns.

ESPN reported that the 49ers would receive a fifth-round draft pick from the Commanders, while Washington would take on the remainder of Samuel's contract.

Samuel would provide another target for quarterback Jayden Daniels, who piloted the Commanders to the NFC Championship game in his rookie season.

Washington came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL championship game.