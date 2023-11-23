close_game
$5M civil suit raised against New York City Mayor Eric Adams over alleged sexual assault date back in 1993, Denies claim

$5M civil suit raised against New York City Mayor Eric Adams over alleged sexual assault date back in 1993, Denies claim

AFP | | Posted by Tuhin Das Mahapatra
Nov 23, 2023 11:14 PM IST

NYC Mayor Eric Adams accused of sexual assault 30 years ago.

New York City mayor Eric Adams has been accused of sexually assaulting a female coworker 30 years ago, US media reported Thursday, as the northern state sees a flurry of such suits filed ahead of a statute of limitations deadline.

(FILES) New York Mayor Eric Adams attends his weekly press conference at New York City Hall on November 14, 2023. Adams has been accused of sexually assaulting a female coworker 30 years ago, (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
(FILES) New York Mayor Eric Adams attends his weekly press conference at New York City Hall on November 14, 2023. Adams has been accused of sexually assaulting a female coworker 30 years ago, (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

The Democratic mayor "vigorously" denies the claim, his office said, arguing he does not know the plaintiff and would never cause anyone physical harm.

The civil suit, first reported by The Messenger news site, alleges the plaintiff "was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York."

In the filing, the woman whose name has not been revealed, is seeking a trial and at least $5 million in relief, according to The Messenger.

"The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn't recall it," a City hall spokesperson said in a statement.

"But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim."

The suit was submitted under the New York Adult Survivors Act, a law passed last year that opened a one-year window for sexual assault claims to be filed that otherwise happened too far in the past to litigate. That window expires Friday.

Sexual assault lawsuits were also filed Wednesday against US actor Jamie Foxx and Guns N' Roses front man Axl Rose.

Wednesday's suits follow a rape complaint against rapper Sean Combs, filed last week by R&B singer Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura.

A day after that filing, the parties said they had agreed to resolve the case, but did not disclose the settlement terms.

Former US president Donald Trump was also sued under the law by former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, whom a jury awarded $2 million in May.

Adams, a former police officer who took office in January 2022 as New York's second Black mayor in history, also faces a corruption investigation into campaign financing. Federal investigators are probing whether Adams's 2021 campaign conspired with Turkey's government and other actors.

Thursday, November 23, 2023
