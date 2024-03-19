7-yr-old Arizona girl undergoes several amputations after rare bacterial disease diagnosis; What is it?

A seven-year-old Arizona girl is battling for her life after she underwent several amputations following a rare bacterial disease diagnosis. Victoria Pasten-Morales, a seven-year-old Arizona girl is battling for her life after she underwent several amputations following a rare bacterial disease diagnosis.

According to Fox 10, Victoria Pasten-Morales, a second grade student, had eight surgeries since she was diagnosed with Group A Streptococcus.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The bacterial disease weakened her immune system, making her vulnerable to additional infections. In February, her illness began with fever and vomiting, and ultimately her hands and lips turned blue. Her parents hurried her to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, but the dangerous sickness swiftly spun out of control, forcing doctors to amputate a hand and both of her feet.

"Everything happened very fast. It occurred very fast. We don't know where it came from, but it all happened in less than 12 hours," her heartbroken mother Obdulia Morales said. She further described her daughter as a “warrior”, who is surviving on a ventilator.

Also Read: First drug to treat common, lethal liver disease gets US nod

While the bacteria has damaged her lungs and kidneys, doctors are yet to discover how she got this rare disease.

"Diseases come unexpectedly. From morning to night, everything can change in just one second," the girl's father Pasten Victor said.

When her teachers and school staff members arrived at hospital to wish Victoria a speedy recovery, she was seen blowing kisses and nodding her head.

In order to meet the rising hospital expenses, her parents started a GoFundMe that has raised $23,000 for the family.

As Victoria fights sepsis, the GoFundMe page describes her as “a bright and kind-hearted child who loves her family dearly. She has wonderful and loving parents along with three siblings who mean the world to her.”

Also Read: Avian flu cases in Mammals raise concerns in US states as scientists warn against ‘high-likely’ spread to humans

What is Group A Streptococcus?

The bacteria Group A Streptococcus can trigger an array of infections, ranging from simple illnesses to severe and fatal diseases.

It can spread from one person to another via respiratory droplets that are produced by coughing or sneezing, or from touching other surfaces or skin contamination with bacteria.

As per experts, patients with symptoms should seek urgent medical attention. Doctors usually suggests antibiotics for treatment.

According to CDC, children with infections should not attend school or daycare centers until they feel better after receiving one day of antibiotic treatment.