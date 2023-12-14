8 hour queues, camps in freezing cold; Idaho's first In-N-Out store draws huge excitement
Idaho's first In-N-Out opening featured 8-hour queues and customers camping out in their cars. Read more below.
It wasn't easy to get in or out!
Burger lovers showered love on the opening of Idaho's first In-N-Out, with anticipating people waiting in eight-hour-long queues and overnight campouts.
As Idaho Statesman reported, “The excitement for the California-based chain’s celebrated patties, fries, and shakes was so intense that hundreds were already waiting for the drive-thru when it opened in Meridian on Tuesday at 9 a.m., much earlier than typical hours.”
“The demand meant it was anything but fast food — with signs soon warning those joining the massive line to expect seven- to eight-hour waits,” added the outlet.
Many even decorated their cars for the occasion.
“Idaho gots its first In-N-Out and it’s absolutely sit-n-wait,” wrote an X-user alongside the drone footage of the line of cars.
“In-N-Stuck,” and “Where is the out part of In-N-Out?” wrote others.
However, some commented that the waiting and camping out was worth it.
“Worth every minute” and “It’s the best burger 🍔 💪🏼” added others.
A couple, Marvin and Jackie Mejia told the paper that they joined the line around 8:44 a.m. and were still about a dozen cars away from the drive-thru over two and a half hours later.
Despite, this long wait, Marvin joked that the couple would “probably return tomorrow.”
Another couple Miranda and Chase Presson took a risk by waiting on the in-person order line outside, which seemed to have moved faster.
Even so, it took over 45 minutes for the couple to receive their order – including a “Flying Dutchman” burger off the “Not So Secret Menu.”
The Meridian In-N-Out is the chain's first Idaho location, and its 400th nationwide, noted the Statesman.