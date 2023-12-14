8 hour queues, camps in freezing cold; Idaho's first In-N-Out store draws huge excitement

It wasn't easy to get in or out! Burger lovers showered love on the opening of Idaho's first In-N-Out, with anticipating people waiting in eight-hour-long queues and overnight campouts.(New York Post)

As Idaho Statesman reported, “The excitement for the California-based chain’s celebrated patties, fries, and shakes was so intense that hundreds were already waiting for the drive-thru when it opened in Meridian on Tuesday at 9 a.m., much earlier than typical hours.”

“The demand meant it was anything but fast food — with signs soon warning those joining the massive line to expect seven- to eight-hour waits,” added the outlet.

Many even decorated their cars for the occasion.

“Idaho gots its first In-N-Out and it’s absolutely sit-n-wait,” wrote an X-user alongside the drone footage of the line of cars.

“In-N-Stuck,” and “Where is the out part of In-N-Out?” wrote others.

However, some commented that the waiting and camping out was worth it.

“Worth every minute” and “It’s the best burger 🍔 💪🏼” added others.

A couple, Marvin and Jackie Mejia told the paper that they joined the line around 8:44 a.m. and were still about a dozen cars away from the drive-thru over two and a half hours later.

Despite, this long wait, Marvin joked that the couple would “probably return tomorrow.”

Another couple Miranda and Chase Presson took a risk by waiting on the in-person order line outside, which seemed to have moved faster.

Even so, it took over 45 minutes for the couple to receive their order – including a “Flying Dutchman” burger off the “Not So Secret Menu.”

The Meridian In-N-Out is the chain's first Idaho location, and its 400th nationwide, noted the Statesman.