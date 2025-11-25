'A gentle, smart young woman': Community shares new details about Bethany MaGee after brutal Chicago train attack

More details have emerged about Bethany MaGee, the 26-year-old woman who was set on fire aboard a Chicago metro train by a man named Lawrence Reed. Bethany MaGee remains in critical condition.(Facebook/ Bethany MaGee and Chicago PD)

Speaking to the New York Post, a friend described MaGee as “very soft-spoken, very gentle,” and an “incredibly smart” former honors student.

MaGee is originally from Upland, a small Indiana community of fewer than 4,000 residents and home to Taylor University.

Neighbors told the outlet that her family is devastated. One said the family "is going through a hard time, so we are praying for them."

Another noted that Bethany MaGee was raised in a loving household: "They’re a wonderful family. …About as loving as you can be."

That neighbor also emphasized the parents’ desire for privacy as they cope with the tragedy.

The incident

MaGee sustained severe burns to her face and body after Lawrence Reedallegedly set her on fire. Surveillance video shows a man approaching her from behind and dousing her with liquid from a bottle. MaGee tried to run, but the attacker chased her and ignited the fuel. She managed to exit the train at the next stop but collapsed on the platform. She remains in critical condition.

Lawrence Reed criminal history

According to the New York Post, Reed has 22 prior arrests since 2016 and a total of 53 criminal cases in Cook County dating back to 1993, including nine felony convictions.

Despite that history, Cook County Judge Teresa Molina-Gonzalez released Reed on a felony aggravated battery charge. He had allegedly slapped a social worker during an Aug. 19 incident at MacNeal Hospital’s psychiatric ward, knocking her unconscious.

Lawrence Reed now faces federal terrorism charges in connection with the attack on Bethany MaGee.