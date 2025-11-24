Who is Bethany MaGee? Condition of woman set on fire on Chicago metro train by 'lunatic serial criminal' Lawrence Reed

Bethany MaGee, a 26-year-old woman, was severely burned after being set on fire aboard a Chicago metro train on Monday night. According to a report by the Daily Mail, MaGee was doused in gasoline and ignited on the Blue Line by a man identified by authorities as Lawrence Reed, who has a history of criminal offenses. MaGee managed to escape the train and survive the attack. Bethany MaGee sustained burns to approximately 60 percent of her body.(Unsplash)

Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators reportedly shows MaGee sitting in the train car before Reed approached and poured gasoline over her head and body.

Who is Bethany MaGee?

Bethany MaGee is a 26-year-old business research analyst for Caterpillar. Originally from Upland, Indiana, she earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University's Polytechnic Institute. Her social media accounts indicate she is an animal lover, a churchgoer, and close with her parents, Emily and Dr. Gregory MaGee, as well as her two brothers, Mark and John. According to the Daily Mail, her father is a professor of Biblical studies at Taylor University, a Christian college in Indiana.

Her condition

MaGee sustained burns to approximately 60 percent of her body, with the most severe injuries affecting her left arm and hand. She underwent surgery earlier this week and is expected to remain hospitalized for at least three months as she undergoes intensive treatment and rehabilitation.

Her family released a statement saying, "We would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes as our daughter receives care for injuries sustained earlier this week. We are also grateful for the excellent care and support of the burn team at Stroger Hospital."