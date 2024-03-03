Aaron Bushnell death: Thousands gather around Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC to protest - Watch

Viral videos show thousands of people gathered around the Israeli Embassy, the location where Aaron Bushnell set himself on fire a week ago. Many of them are seen carrying ‘Free Palestine’ banners with them at the march held on Sunday, March 2. Flowers and a photograph of Aaron Bushnell are seen on a memorial as demonstrators rally during a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 2, 2024 (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(AP)

Here’s a look at some social media posts showing the protest:

A viral video on X previously showed US veterans burning their uniforms at a vigil for Bushnell. The clip showed people burning their uniforms with a large banner behind them, which reads, “Veterans say: Free Palestine! Remember Aaron Bushnell”.

The death of Aaron Bushnell

Bushnell set himself on fireoutside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC.Before his death, Bushnell posted a video where he explained why he had planned to do what he did. "My name is Aaron Bushnell, I am an active-duty member of the United States Air Force and I will no longer be complicit in genocide," he said. “I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonisers, it's not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal.”

Bushnell live streamed the video of the tragic incident on Twitch, but it was later taken down. The footage reportedly showed him walking up to the Israeli embassy and pouring a liquid on himself. He then set himself on fire, shouting “Free Palestine” repeatedly.

The 25-year-old was from San Antonio, Texas. He died on Sunday, February 25, the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington confirmed.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).