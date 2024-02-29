Viral video shows US veterans burning uniforms at vigil for Aaron Bushnell in Portland: Watch

A video that is viral on X shows US veterans burning their uniforms at a vigil for Aaron Bushnell. X user alissa azar, who shared the video, which was later re-shared by many, said the protest took place inPortland, Oregon. A video that is viral on X shows US veterans burning their uniforms at a vigil for Aaron Bushnell (@AlissaAzar/X)

“A moving act of solidarity as veterans burn their uniforms at a vigil for Aaron Bushnell hosted by veterans against war. This was after some extremely moving speeches, including a Vietnam War veteran who was a part of the SDS and did a lot of anti-war organizing,” she captioned the video showing people burning their uniforms with a large banner behind them, which reads, “Veterans say: Free Palestine! Remember Aaron Bushnell”.

Aaron Bushnell’s death

Bushnell set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC.Before his death, Bushnell posted a video where he explained why he had planned to do what he did. "My name is Aaron Bushnell, I am an active-duty member of the United States Air Force and I will no longer be complicit in genocide," he said. “I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonisers, it's not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal.”

Bushnell live streamed the video of the tragic incident on Twitch, but it was later taken down. The footage reportedly showed him walking up to the Israeli embassy and pouring a liquid on himself. He then set himself on fire, shouting “Free Palestine” repeatedly.

The 25-year-old was from San Antonio, Texas. He died on Sunday, February 25, the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington confirmed.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).