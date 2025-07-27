AFC Toronto brings Coldplay kiss cam moment to soccer celebration: Watch

AFC Toronto, a professional women’s soccer club based in Toronto, Ontario, recreated the widely shared Coldplay kiss cam moment as part of their goal celebration this week. AFC Toronto recreate Coldplay kiss cam moment.(Instagram/tsn_official)

AFC Toronto celebrates victory by reenacting viral kiss cam moment

In the clip shared by TSN on Instagram, following the team's victory, the players gathered in front of the camera. Two teammates leaned close, pretending to hug, then quickly pulled back. One covered her face while the other moved out of the frame. The remaining players looked on and stepped back, mirroring the awkward reactions seen in the original Coldplay video.

The celebration quickly spread on social media, where fans recognized the reference. The clip of their reenactment was shared across several sports accounts and received positive comments for its accuracy.

The viral Coldplay kiss cam incident

The Coldplay kiss cam video originated during a mid-July concert when former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron appeared on the screen with Kristin Cabot, the company’s former HR chief. Byron had his arm around Cabot when the camera caught them. Cabot turned her head and covered her face while Byron moved out of the frame.

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, noticing their reaction, joked, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” The audience laughed, and the clip went viral soon after. It has been widely discussed on social media and has been turned into memes and parodies across platforms.

Other reenactments of viral kiss cam moment

The Coldplay moment has been recreated by others in recent weeks. The Philadelphia Phillies’ mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, acted out the scene during a baseball game, copying the ducking and face-covering movements, as reported by The New York Post.

In Arizona, the Diamondbacks’ mascot D. Baxter the Bobcat, and a fan performed a similar version on the stadium screen. SportsCenter anchors Gary Striewski and Randy Scott also reenacted the clip live during a broadcast, showing how widely the moment has spread.

With AFC Toronto’s recreation, the kiss cam meme has now crossed into soccer, adding another example of how this single concert moment has captured public attention across sports and entertainment.

FAQs

What did AFC Toronto do during their goal celebration?

They recreated the Coldplay kiss cam moment by mimicking the couple’s reactions.

What is the Coldplay kiss cam incident?

It was a viral concert clip of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot reacting awkwardly on camera.

Who else has recreated the moment?

The Phillie Phanatic, the Arizona Diamondbacks mascot, and SportsCenter anchors have recreated it.

When did the Coldplay clip go viral?

It began spreading online after a mid-July Coldplay concert.