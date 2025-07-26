‘You hired the Coldplay singer’s ex-wife?’: Internet in love with Astronomer’s ‘genius’ video

Astronomer’s new promo video amid the kiss cam scandal involving the company’s former CEO Andy Byron and ex-HR chief Kristin Cabot has received the internet’s vote of approval. The company was called “genius” and “savage” for the humourous video featuring Gwyneth Paltrow, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin's ex-wife. Astronomer’s video featuring Gwyneth Paltrow is a hit among social media users. (Screengrab, X/@astronomerio)

In the brand new video, Paltrow says she has been hired on a “very temporary basis” as the company’s spokesperson. "Astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days and they wanted me to answer the most common ones,” she continues.

However, instead of addressing the scandal or discussing it, the company’s “temporary spokesperson” talks about its core services.

In the video, she also addresses “other questions”, and her answers shift the focus back on the brand rather than on the fiasco.

“Thank you for your interest in Astronomer,” the company wrote on X while posting the video:

Social media reacts:

An individual posted, “You hired the Coldplay singer’s ex-wife. Extraordinary.” Another remarked, “Guys, this is a PR masterclass. You take the most viral moment of July 2025 and, instead of disaster control, make light of the situation and create the ultimate brand awareness. Bravo.”

A third expressed, “Hiring the ex-wife of the lead Coldplay singer to deliver this message is absolutely savage. Oh my goodness.” A fourth wrote, “Masterclass in turning a crazy situation into the right form of attention while providing everyone a laugh. Well done.” Others have called it a “genius” move by the company.

Kiss cam scandal:

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot sparked cheating rumours when they tried to hide their faces after being featured on the kiss cam at the Coldplay Boston concert. Byron and Cabot, married to other people, have since resigned from their jobs at Astronomer.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin:

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were married for more than 10 years. However, in 2014, they announced they were “consciously uncoupling.” Despite their divorce, they have remained close friends.

As per a report by People, Paltrow in 2019 said, “I think Chris and I were meant to be together and have our kids,” adding, “But our relationship is much better like this: friends and co-parents and family.”

Paltrow remarried writer-producer Brad Falchuk in 2018, and Martin joined their “big family honeymoon” during Christmas.

"My new husband and his children, my children, my ex-husband," Paltrow told People. "It was a very modern honeymoon."

During their decade-long marriage, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin welcomed two children.