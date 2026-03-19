Afroman trial update: Who is Lisa Phillips? Female officer cries in court amid 'Licc’em Low Lisa' video row

Rapper Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Edgar Foreman, is currently on trial over a lawsuit filed by seven deputies from the Adams County Sheriff's Office in Ohio over diss tracks made by the rapper about them. On Wednesday, Afroman testified before a jury that began has begun deliberating on the case. Rapper Afroman. (X)

One of the officers in the lawsuit, Lisa Phillips, on whom the song 'Licc’em Low Lisa' is based, started crying in the courtroom when the music video of the song was played.

Lisa was one of the officers who raided the home of Afroman in 2022 causing, what he alleged, significant property damage. The raid was conducted over allegations of drug possession, but nothing was found in the rapper's property after the raid.

In response, the rapper made a series of diss tracks on the police officers: Lisa Phillips, Brian Newland, Randy Walters, Shawn Grooms, Shawn Cooley, Justin Cooley and Mike Estep. The primary contention is the music video of ''Lemon Pound Cake' in which he used security footage from the 2022 raid at his home.

The seven deputies alleged emotional distress, defamation and invasion of privacy lawsuit. Afroman, in turn, testified saying it was "their fault" for the raid and defended the tracks saying they are artistic expression protected under the First Amendment.

The trial started at the Adams County Common Pleas Court, Ohio on March 16.

Who Is Lisa Philips? Lisa Phillips is a veteran deputy with the Adams County Sheriff's Office. She participated in the She participated in the August 2022 warrant execution at Afroman's home.

Phillips delivered emotional testimony at Wednesday's (March 13) hearing. Afroman's 13-minute diss track "Lick ‘em Low Lisa," purportedly on her, and related social media posts played in court. The music video mocked her appearance, gender, and sexuality. She claimed that it led to public ridicule and threats.

Phillips is seeking $1.5 million, the highest of all the deputies.

This story is being updated.