After Trump's Iran threat, USS Ohio class nuclear submarine seen moving in Gibraltar - Report

A reported submarine movement after President Donald Trump's latest response to Iran ceasefire talks has raised eyebrows. An USS Alaska, one of the US Navy’s Ohio-class nuclear-powered submarines, was seen arriving near Gibraltar on Sunday evening under heightened security measures, The Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation reported.

A report noted submarine movements in Gibraltar after Trump's Iran remarks(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

GBC published photos to note that a 200-metre exclusion zone had been established around the South Mole ‘until further notice’, while a team of Royal Marines was also believed to have arrived on the Rock aboard RAF transport aircraft.

FOLLOW: US Iran war news LIVE: Trump calls Iran's response to US peace proposal ‘totally unacceptable’

As the report was out, several popular social media commentatos claimed that USS Alaska was headed towards the Mediterranean Sea. However, there is no evidence or report to back these claims.

The Ohio-class fleet includes 14 ballistic missile submarines and four guided missile submarines, GBC added. The report noted that each vessel measures roughly 171 metres in length and can displace nearly 18,750 tonnes while submerged, making them among the largest submarines operated by the US Navy.

Trump blasts Iran’s response

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This came shortly after Trump publicly criticized Iran’s response to a US-backed proposal aimed at reducing hostilities in West Asia and the Gulf region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This came shortly after Trump publicly criticized Iran’s response to a US-backed proposal aimed at reducing hostilities in West Asia and the Gulf region. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "I have just read the response from Iran's so-called "Representatives." I don't like it -- TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "I have just read the response from Iran's so-called "Representatives." I don't like it -- TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iran had earlier delivered its response to the American proposal through Pakistani mediators, according to Iranian state media. The state-run IRNA news agency reported: "The Islamic Republic of Iran sent today, through Pakistani mediators, its response to the latest text proposed by the United States to end the war." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran had earlier delivered its response to the American proposal through Pakistani mediators, according to Iranian state media. The state-run IRNA news agency reported: "The Islamic Republic of Iran sent today, through Pakistani mediators, its response to the latest text proposed by the United States to end the war." {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The report added: "According to the proposed plan, at this stage, negotiations will focus on ending the war in the region."

Iran demands sanctions relief and troop withdrawal

According to reports, Tehran’s proposal included several conditions directed at Washington, including demands to ‘lift sanctions on Iran’, remove the ‘blockade on Iranian ports’, and ensure the US would ‘withdraw US forces from the region’.

The proposal also reportedly called for the US to ‘cease all hostilities’, including a demand to halt 'Israel's war in Lebanon'.

Read More: Zelensky accuses Russia of ceasefire violation, Moscow says ‘responded in kind’

Trump claims Iran’s military has been dismantled

During an interview with Sharyl Attkisson that aired Sunday, Trump claimed the US was closely monitoring Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles and warned Tehran against attempting to move them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"They have no navy, no air force, they have no anti-aircraft weaponry, no leaders," Trump stated. The 79-year-old further argued that Iran’s military infrastructure had been devastated and suggested the country would need decades to recover.

He added that if the US were to pull back immediately, it would take Iran ‘20 years to rebuild’.

Trump says military operations may continue

Trump also indicated that Washington’s military objectives in the region had not yet been fully completed. According to the president, roughly 70% of intended targets may already have been destroyed, although he hinted additional operations could still take place.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON