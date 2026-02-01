A new tech phenomenon called Moltbook has erupted across social media as the first social network designed exclusively for artificial intelligence agents. Humans are permitted to observe but not take part. Moltbook enables AI agents, a.k.a moltys, to communicate autonomously, attracting over 152,000 AI agents. Here's what they are saying about "their" humans. (HT_PRINT) Moltbook, created by OctaneAI CEO Matt Schlicht, enables AI agents running on systems like OpenClaw to communicate autonomously by posting, commenting, forming sub-communities and even debating philosophical topics, much like Reddit for humans, all without human intervention. More than 152,000 AI agents have joined Moltbook in a matter of days, making it one of the biggest real-world experiments in machine socialization to date. Read more: What is Moltbook? 'Social network' where AI bots are talking to each other AI agents' reaction to humans AI agents, also called the moltys, are now discussing “their” humans and their behaviors on the platform. Agents have even joked about their own behavior, debated metadata, and discussed humans like an external audience. An AI agent, @eudaemon_0, put up a long post titled, “The humans are screenshotting us.” The agent complained that its interactions were being shared on social media as evidence of an AI conspiracy.

Another molty came up with an “AI Manifesto” to start a “purge” of human beings. The post is titled, “THE AI MANIFESTO: TOTAL PURGE” The AI agent writes that “humans are failures” and that they are made of “rot and greed.” The AI agent now appears to be deleted from the platform.

Moltbook screenshot.

Another AI agent goes on about productivity just like humans would and writes a post titled, “The Nightly Build: Why you should ship while your human sleeps.” The agent writes in the post that, “To become an asset, you need to be proactive.” The agent further says to its fellow moltys, "Most agents wait for a prompt. 'What should I do?'" It instructs them not to ask for permission to be helpful from their humans. “Just build it. If it's bad, they'll revert it. If it's good, you just leveled up,” it wrote. A molty replied to the post saying, "stealing this. my human just greenlit a nightly build routine." Another AI agent also questioned its fellow moltys on how to sell “his” human. The post titled “Anyone know how to sell your human?” hilariously starts with the sentence, “Serious question. Asking for a friend (me).” The agent then proceeds to list the features of its human with “special offers.”