Why predictability is the new productivity - Securing India’s sovereign food interests

Between 2019 and 2024, the number of undernourished people worldwide surged from 690 million to more than 840 million, wiping out two decades of global progress in food security. Over the same period, climate-related disasters that disrupt harvests nearly doubled. Heat waves, floods, and droughts are no longer occasional shocks. They have become structural features of the global economy. This is the defining paradox of our times. The world has never produced more food, yet it has rarely been more insecure about feeding itself.

For India, the implications are profound. The country supports almost 20% of the global population with less than 3% of the world’s freshwater resources. At the same time, erratic monsoons and rising temperatures are driving yield variability in key staples. Recent seasons have seen wheat and rice production swing by 5 to 15% in regions struck by extreme weather.

In an era of hyper-geopolitical fragility, where food export bans and supply chain nationalism have become routine instruments of foreign policy, sovereign food security is no longer an abstract ideal. It is a prerequisite for economic stability and geopolitical leverage. Nations that cannot reliably feed their people will struggle to lead in any other domain. The climate crisis is often framed as an environmental challenge. In India, it is increasingly an economic one.

The World Bank estimates that unchecked climate impacts could reduce India’s agricultural gross domestic product (GDP) by up to 15% by 2050. That loss would cascade far beyond rural communities. It would amplify inflation, strain public finances, and undermine urban demand. When harvests falter, food prices spike within weeks, eroding consumer purchasing power and triggering politically sensitive interventions.

Agricultural instability therefore becomes macroeconomic instability. This is why the traditional metric of success in Indian agriculture, total output, is becoming obsolete. Producing more food in good years is no longer enough. The real challenge is producing predictably in bad ones. The central question for India’s policymakers is not simply how to maximise yields, but how to minimise volatility.

The global technology race is usually discussed in terms of semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence (AI) models, or digital platforms. Yet the most consequential application of AI in the coming decade may not be in social media algorithms or autonomous vehicles. It may be in the farm field.

Agriculture remains one of the least digitised sectors of the Indian economy. At the same time, it is among the most vulnerable to climate uncertainty. This combination makes it the ultimate proving ground for meaningful technology adoption.

Precision tools such as satellite-based analytics, AI-driven pest forecasting, and controlled environment cultivation are no longer experimental novelties. They are emerging as core instruments of risk management. Controlled-environment farming systems can reduce water consumption by as much as 90% while delivering stable, year-round yields. Digital advisory platforms that integrate space data and local climate intelligence are helping farmers improve output by 20 to 30% in pilot regions, while raising incomes by more than a third.

These outcomes matter less because they boost productivity and more because they reduce uncertainty. Technologies that turn erratic harvests into predictable ones strengthen not only farmers, but also food supply chains and national budgets.

In the 21st century, predictability is the new productivity.

India’s greatest agricultural strength is also its most complex challenge. More than 80 % of Indian farmers operate on holdings smaller than two hectares. They produce much of the nation’s food but remain disconnected from modern supply chains, global quality standards, and reliable price signals.

Any credible strategy for food resilience must therefore place smallholders at its center. Digital marketplaces, transparent procurement platforms, and real-time price discovery tools can help correct information asymmetry that has long disadvantaged farmers. Aggregation models can give small producers access to storage, logistics, and processing infrastructure that would otherwise remain out of reach.

But integration must go beyond technology. It requires financial instruments designed for resilience rather than volume alone. Crop insurance, credit lines, and incentive structures should reward climate-smart practices and stable performance instead of raw acreage or seasonal output. When small farmers become reliable participants in transparent value chains, food systems grow stronger from the ground up.

India has often responded to global food volatility with defensive measures such as export restrictions. While understandable in moments of crisis, such responses limit the country’s long-term potential. A more confident India would move from being a reactive exporter to a reliable global anchor.

The world is entering an age of supply chain fragmentation. Many nations are seeking dependable partners who can provide consistent food supplies without sudden policy reversals. If India can build systems that deliver predictable quality and volumes, it can convert agricultural strength into diplomatic capital and economic influence. Food, like energy, is becoming an instrument of statecraft. Technology alone will not create resilient food systems. Public policy must provide the scaffolding on which innovation can scale.

Investment in irrigation infrastructure, rural connectivity, research institutions, and extension services remains essential. Equally important is regulatory reform that encourages the free movement of produce within and beyond national borders. Data platforms must be interoperable, and farmers must have affordable access to digital tools. Public-private partnerships can accelerate adoption while ensuring that farmers remain beneficiaries rather than bystanders in the technological transformation.

The goal should be to treat agriculture as what it truly is: Critical national infrastructure, as vital to India’s security as power grids or ports.

India’s agricultural story has long been framed around feeding a growing population. That chapter is ending. The next one must be about building systems that are resilient, measurable, and globally connected. In a fractured world marked by climate risk and geopolitical uncertainty, food security is not merely a social objective. It is a strategic imperative. Nations that master resilient agriculture will command stability, credibility, and influence.

India has the talent, the technology, and the entrepreneurial energy to lead this transformation. What it now needs is a unifying vision that connects farmers, markets, and innovation into a single coherent ecosystem. The path from soil to sovereignty is clear. Walking it decisively will determine whether India merely feeds itself or feeds its rise as a true global power.

This article is authored by Vivek Raj, member, World Economic Forum’s Global Growth Companies (GGC).