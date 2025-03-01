Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alabama governor commutes death row inmate Rocky Myers' sentence to life in prison

AP |
Mar 01, 2025 04:16 AM IST

Alabama governor commutes death row inmate Rocky Myers' sentence to life in prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday commuted the death sentence of Robin “Rocky” Myers to life in prison after noting questions about his case.

Alabama governor commutes death row inmate Rocky Myers' sentence to life in prison
Alabama governor commutes death row inmate Rocky Myers' sentence to life in prison

Ivey said Myers, who was facing execution this spring, will instead spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. She noted that was the sentence jurors at his 1994 trial had recommended.

The decision came after ongoing questions about the case that included a lack of physical evidence at the crime scene tying him to the 1991 capital murder of Ludie Mae Tucker in Decatur, Alabama. Myers had long maintained he was innocent and a juror at his 1994 trial supported the push for clemency.

“In short, I am not convinced that Mr. Myers is innocent, but I am not so convinced of his guilt as to approve of his execution. I therefore must respect both the jury’s decision to convict him and its recommendation that he be sentenced to life without parole,” Ivey said in a statement.

Ivey, a Republican who has never previously stopped an execution, called it “one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make as governor.”

“But it pales in comparison to the pain and suffering Ludie Mae Tucker and Marie Dutton endured on the night of October 4, 1991 — and to the many hardships the Tucker family has endured at the hands of our imperfect justice system. I pray that the Tucker family may, in some way, find closure and peace knowing this case is closed, and Mr. Myers will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

The Alabama Supreme Court earlier in February authorized Myers’ execution by nitrogen hypoxia. The next step was for the governor to set the execution date.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On