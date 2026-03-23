Alan Ritchson wife and kids: ‘Reacher’ star caught on video in alleged fight with neighbor in Tennessee

On Sunday, Taylor confronted Ritchson as he passed by on a motorbike with two children. Taylor alleged that Ritchson punched him on the face, kicked him to the ground, and hit his head repeatedly during the confrontation. Taylor sustained injuries to his face.

Taylor said he responded by using a hand gesture. Ritchson replied to this, and that escalated the situation.

The confrontation began on Saturday when Ritchson allegedly revved up a green-colored Kawasaki dirt bike loudly. Ronnie Taylor, the alleged victim, told TMZ that Ritchson was flying at excessive speed, revving his engine and disturbing the peace.

‘Reacher’ star Alan Ritchson was recently caught on video fighting with a neighbor in Tennessee , and the incident is now under investigation. The fight reportedly came after a weekend confrontation over dirt bike noise.

Taylor alleged that Ritchson hit him "at least 4 times" while he was on the ground, leaving him with swelling and bruises. Taylor told police that Ritchson rode off after the incident, but that neighbors witnessed the fight. He told TMZ that he did not go to the hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection to the case yet, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

The incident has led to renewed public interest in Ritchson’s life. Let us take a look at his family.

Alan Ritchson’s wife and kids Ritchson is married to Catherine Ritchson, who he met during high school in Florida. Catherine was 16 and Alan was 17 when they met.

“We haven’t been ‘together’ since then, but we certainly dated,” Catherine said in September 2023 during an appearance on The Road to Wisdom podcast, adding that they first met during a dance class. Ritchson, who studied musical theater, had to take a certain number of dance classes.

Read More | Rob Reiner death: What happened at holiday party day before murders? Why Nick Reiner ‘freaked out,’ ‘stormed off’

“I’ll never forget seeing him for the first time in the [dance] studio. I turned to my friend Miriam and I said, ‘Who is that?’ “ she recalled. “He, at some point, came up to me and we just got chatting.”

Catherine recalled that Ritchson broke up with her at the end of their first summer together because he assumed that it was “just a fling.”

“I’ve made him pay for it ever since,” she joked, “He still justifies it. He’s like, ‘You lived 30 minutes away, I couldn’t afford gas.’”

Catherine attended the University of Florida after high school. While she was in school, Ritchson visited Miami for a modeling shoot. The two then reconnected through a mutual friend.

“[The rest is] history after then,” Catherine said.

The pair tied the knot in 2006. They have since welcomed three children – sons Calem, born in 2012, Edan, born in 2013, and Amory, born in 2015.

Ritchson shared an emotional Instagram post to commemorate their 15th wedding anniversary in 2021. "15 years ago today two kids got married," he wrote in the caption. "They had no idea what splendid and terrible things lie ahead of them when they made that vow to remain each other's partner in life, come what may."

“Despite the precarious highs and suffocating lows, they're still holding hands,” he added.