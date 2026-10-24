Albany State University issues shelter-in-place alert after report of armed person on Georgia campus

Update: Albany State University issued an all clear citing domestic issue near campus. Students were told to lock and barricade themselves after an armed person was reported near residence halls on the East Campus. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash )

Initial report: Albany State University in Georgia issued an emergency shelter-in-place alert on Friday, October 23 after reports of an armed person near residence halls on its East Campus.

University officials said a reported dangerous person is roaming with a weapon near East Campus Halls 3 and 4.

According to an emergency message sent through Albany State University’s LiveSafe app, students and staff near the reported location were instructed to “immediately lock and barricade yourself and others in a room” while police responded.

The alert described the suspect as a white male wearing a purple shirt. Officials urged people to avoid the area until further notice.

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Police respond as university activates emergency protocol Albany State University said campus police immediately responded after the report of an armed individual. The emergency notification was distributed through the university’s LiveSafe app, one of several systems used to warn students and employees about immediate threats to campus safety.

Albany State University’s emergency guidance advises people facing an active threat to follow the “Run, Hide, Fight” protocol when appropriate. Those sheltering in place are instructed to lock and barricade doors, turn off lights, silence phones and remain hidden until law enforcement gives the all-clear.

Authorities did not immediately say whether the report stemmed from an active shooter incident, an armed suspect or another public safety threat. Officials continued to ask students to remain inside while officers searched the area.

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Investigation underway as students await all-clear Police established a response around the area while the university monitored the situation.

The university has not released information on a possible motive or confirmed whether the reported suspect was located. Officials urged members of the campus community to rely only on official university alerts for updates

No injuries were immediately reported, and authorities had not confirmed whether shots were fired or whether the suspect had been taken into custody at the time of writing.

The university had also not released additional details about the circumstances that led to the emergency alert.