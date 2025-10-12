Alcorn State University shooting: Campus on lockdown, students urged to shelter in place

A shooting has been reported at Alcorn State University in Mississippi. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the university confirmed the incident and urged everyone on campus to seek shelter immediately. A shooting has been reported at the Alcorn State University in Mississippi.(UnSplash)

“A shooting has been reported on campus. If you are on campus, seek shelter immediately. Do not leave your secure location until given an all clear by Campus Police. More information will be provided as it becomes available. For emergencies, call Campus Police at 601.877.3000,” the university said in a post on X.

Witness reports

Witnesses and local residents have shared unverified accounts of the incident on social media, with some claiming that at least one person has been shot.

“Shooting at Alcorn! I snatched my kids so fast! Let's go,” one person wrote on Facebook.

Another post stated, "Shooting on alcorn campus check on your people Letting rounds offf !!!!! Body on the ground. Confirmed a woman !! More than 1 person shot."

A third person wrote, "Breaking news shooting at alcorn campus body on the ground check on your people."

Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of victims or the extent of any injuries.

Several dead in shootings across Mississippi

At least six people were killed and 18 others injured in three separate shootings that occurred during high school homecoming celebrations across Mississippi over the weekend.

The deadliest incident took place shortly after midnight on Friday in Leland, where large crowds had gathered following the town's high school homecoming game against Charleston High School.

According to The Guardian, four people were killed and at least 16 others were injured. Four of the wounded were reportedly in critical condition and were airlifted to Jackson, the state capital, for emergency treatment.

In the town of Heidelberg, a second shooting occurred during another local high school's homecoming weekend, leaving two people dead.

A third shooting was reported Friday night at South Delta High School in Rolling Fork, located about 40 miles south of Leland in Sharkey County. Authorities have not yet confirmed casualties from that incident.