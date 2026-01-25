Alex Pretti cause of death update: How many times was Minneapolis nurse shot? Details emerge

The fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minneapolis on Saturday has sparked a controversy over ICE's role in the incident. A key question - without a clear answer - that has been circulating on social media concerns the number of times Pretti was shot. A sign at a makeshift memorial at the site where a man identified as Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis. (REUTERS)

Viral social media posts claim different numbers when it comes to the number of times Alex Pretti was shot by the ICE agent. Some posts claim he was shot 10 times, some say nine, while some claim the number of shots fired was between 4 and 5.

They continued to do rounds on social media in the absence of any official figure on how many times Pretti was shot. The authorities have kept the details of Alex Pretti's autopsy under wraps. As of now, the details of his wounds and the number of times he was shot have not been released.

However, the New York Times conducted an independent analysis of the footage of the ICE shooting, where they claimed that Pretti was shot "multiple times." They, however, also did not provide details of how many times the veteran's affairs ICU nurse was shot.

For instance, here's a viral post that claims that Pretti was shot 10 times.