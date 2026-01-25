Alex Pretti, Renee Good shootings could push govt into shutdown; Dems take a call on ICE funding

Political tensions escalate following the ICE and Border Patrol shooting in Minneapolis, killing a 37-year-old man, Alex Pretti, on Saturday morning. A growing faction of Senate Democrats is pushing back against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding that includes funding for ICE. Political tensions rise after the ICE shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Senate Democrats to resist DHS funding. (Bloomberg)

This comes after Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, both Minneapolis locals, were fatally shot by federal agents in January.

The current DHS funding bill amounts to $64.4 billion, of which roughly $10 billion is allocated for ICE. The House narrowly approved the bill with 220-207, with seven Democrats joining all Republicans but one on January 22.

How can this trigger a government shutdown? The House sent a $1.2 trillion spending package to the Senate this week, with a looming deadline of January 30 to avoid another government shutdown after November 2025.

Senators vowed to step over another Government shutdown, but the Minneapolis shooting might have changed the course of the vow.

Polymarket, a prediction market, predicted that there is a 75 per cent chance of a government shutdown by January 31, given the growing number of Democrats refusing to pass the funding bill.