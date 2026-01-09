Could ICE funding be at risk after Minneapolis killing? Here’s what Democrats are saying

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut wrote on X that Democrats “cannot vote for a DHS budget that doesn’t restrain the growing lawlessness of this agency,” sharing footage of the incident.

The shooting, which took place Wednesday, drew immediate condemnation from congressional Democrats, who accused the Trump administration of enabling a “reckless” immigration enforcement campaign. Videos circulating online show Good attempting to drive away from agents when an ICE officer fired multiple shots at close range.

The fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good , a 37-year-old US citizen, by an ICE officer in Minneapolis has sparked calls from Democratic lawmakers to restrain the agency, with some suggesting the upcoming Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding could be leveraged to push reforms.

House Democratic leaders, including Robin Kelly of Illinois and Yassamin Ansari of Arizona, are pursuing additional measures.

The Guardian reported that Murphy is preparing legislation that would require warrants for arrests, prevent agents from wearing masks during enforcement actions, and limit Border Patrol operations far from the US border.

Kelly announced she is filing articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, calling her leadership “a disgrace to our democracy.” Ansari said she would introduce legislation to rein in ICE, accusing the administration of smearing Good as a “domestic terrorist.”

Progressive lawmakers like Ro Khanna of California and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan also called for accountability, with some renewing calls to overhaul or abolish ICE entirely.

Political stakes and public opinion The DHS funding debate comes as Congress races to finalize several spending bills before a January 30 deadline.

Republican Representative Mark Amodei, who chairs the DHS appropriations panel, told Politico the Minneapolis shooting would likely complicate negotiations.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called for a full federal investigation into the shooting but declined to confirm whether Democrats would formally block funding, noting that spending bills require bipartisan support.

Public concern over federal immigration enforcement has grown. According to The Guardian, Pew Research Center data shows 53% of Americans believe the Trump administration is doing “too much” in deporting unauthorized immigrants, up from 44% in March.

The shooting in Minneapolis, combined with recent federal enforcement activity in other cities like Portland, Oregon, has intensified scrutiny of ICE operations.