Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    DHS funding bill: List of 7 Democrats who broke party lines to support Trump admin

    The House approved a $64.4 billion funding bill for DHS, with $10 billion designated for ICE. Here are Democrats who voted for it.

    Published on: Jan 23, 2026 6:08 AM IST
    By Shirin Gupta
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The US House passed a key funding bill for Deapartment of Homeland Security, with several Democrats on board, on January 22.

    The House approved a $64.4 billion funding bill for Homeland Security, with $10 billion designated for ICE. Here are Democrats who voted for it. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (AFP)
    The House approved a $64.4 billion funding bill for Homeland Security, with $10 billion designated for ICE. Here are Democrats who voted for it. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (AFP)

    The $64.4 billion bill includes about $10 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). It passed the House by a vote of 220-207.

    There were seven Democrats who sided with the Republicans:

    1. Rep. Henry Cuellar (Texas),
    2. Jared Golden (Maine),
    3. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Wash.),
    4. Laura Gillen (N.Y.),
    5. Don Davis (N.C.),
    6. Tom Suozzi (N.Y.)
    7. Vicente Gonzalez (Texas).
    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/DHS Funding Bill: List Of 7 Democrats Who Broke Party Lines To Support Trump Admin
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes