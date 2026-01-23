DHS funding bill: List of 7 Democrats who broke party lines to support Trump admin

The US House passed a key funding bill for Deapartment of Homeland Security, with several Democrats on board, on January 22.
The $64.4 billion bill includes about $10 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). It passed the House by a vote of 220-207.
There were seven Democrats who sided with the Republicans:
- Rep. Henry Cuellar (Texas),
- Jared Golden (Maine),
- Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Wash.),
- Laura Gillen (N.Y.),
- Don Davis (N.C.),
- Tom Suozzi (N.Y.)
- Vicente Gonzalez (Texas).