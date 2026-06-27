Alex Witt MS Now departure: Earnings from job, net worth in focus; what's next for veteran journalist

Alex Witt, the veteran MS Now journalist, is set to leave the network after almost three decades there. Witt, 65, hosted the Alex Witt Reports weekend show.

Alex Witt is set to depart from MS Now after nearly three decades with the network. (Facebook/Alex Witt)

She joined in 1999 as a news anchor and during her time with MS Now, Witt has anchored across the dayparts. Her coverage has included election cycles and overseas reportage. Witt has covered 9/11, the ongoing Ukraine war, and has followed Capitol Hill happenings closely.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rebecca Kutler, president of MS NOW, reportedly shared a memo with the staff which said Witt “shared with us her plans to conclude her tenure with the company later this year, following an extraordinary career,” as per PEOPLE.

Kutler added “... Having anchored more hours on MS NOW than any other anchor in our network’s history, Alex has guided our viewers through many of the most significant stories that have defined a generation, including the 2003 Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, reporting from Ground Zero immediately following the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the devastating impact of Hurricane Katrina, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and more.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Her departure comes amid MS Now making changes in its weekend programming. From Sunday, June 28, MS Now moves away from regular live hours after 6pm ET, on weekends, opting instead for taped video podcasts from Crooked Media, and Nicolle Wallace and Chris Hayes of MS Now.

Witt's departure brought out reactions from industry veterans including Geoff Bennett of PBS News, who wrote “Saw the news that Alex Witt is departing MSNOW. For so many of us, watching weekend news meant watching Alex. Years later, I had the privilege of working alongside her. She can do it all -- and has done it all -- with intelligence, grace, warmth, and genuine professionalism. I can’t wait to see what your next chapter holds, @AlexWitt! Wishing you nothing but the best.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ed O'Keefe of CBS News added “Just saw the news the great @AlexWitt is leaving MSNOW. She is a generous, straight-shooting survivor in an often rough business. I’m among the thousands - yes, thousands - who’ve joined her through the years on Saturdays and Sundays. Her encouragement helped a newspaper guy realize maybe it was time to go TV full-time. Thank you, Alex, for being so generous, a straight-shooter, and a steady weekend warrior.”

With Witt's departure set for later this year, focus has shifted onto what's next in her career, and how much she has earned from her time at MS Now, formerly MSNBC.

Alex Witt MS Now earnings, net worth

Witt's net worth is estimated to be about $4 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. While her exact earnings from MS Now is not a matter of public record, CBS News reported in 2011 that Witt had signed a $200,000 contract with MS Now (then known as MSNBC).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This amount is only likely to have gone up in the coming years, with some estimates saying she made as much as $600,000 a year, though this could not be verified independently.

Alex Witt: What's next after MS Now exit

Witt has not officially announced her next step after she departs MS Now. Reports indicate she's currently focused on finishing out her tenure with the network.

Notably, Witt had started Alex Witt Reports back in 2011 and is departing at a time when MS Now embraces a new direction.