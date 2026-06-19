Julie Nelson boat accident update: What happened at Balsam Lake? Kare11 reporter takes time off air; all about husband

Julie Nelson, the popular Kare11 reporter, shared that she'd be taking some time off air following a boating accident. Nelson issued a statement on Facebook, in this regard. Julie Nelson shared that she and her husband had been in a boating accident, forcing the Kare11 reporter to take some time off air. (Facebook/Julie Nelson)

“Hi, I have some personal news to share… my husband and I were involved in a one-boat accident over the weekend,” she noted. “We were both treated for non-life threatening injuries, so I will be off the air while I take some time to heal and recover. I’m grateful for the outpouring of love and support that’s been shown to me and my family,” Nelson further said.

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Nelson, 54, has been with the KARE channel 11 in the Minneapolis–Saint Paul metro area in Minnesota since 2003. She shared that her husband Kurt Krumenauer was also on the boat that was involved in the accident. This has turned attention to who Kurt Krumenauer is.

Who is Kurt Krumenauer? All on Julie Nelson's husband Nelson and Krumenauer tied the knot in June 2001. They have three daughters together – Kylie, Elle, Kami. However, the girls lead largely private lives, so not much is known about them.

Krumenauer, meanwhile, had a profile on him published by Steeze Magazine. It noted that Krumenauer had spent about a decade in construction before moving to commercial real estate in 2001. By 2008, he founded Midwest Apartment Brokers in Edina, Minnesota.

As per the profile, Krumenauer and Nelson's relationship is steady and domestic, and the duo live in the Twin Cities area. In a birthday post, Nelson had expressed the depth of her relationship with her husband, calling him ‘my guy since sixth grade’.