Alex Zanardi cause of death: Ex-F1 driver and Paralympic champion dies at 59

The FIA, Formula 1's governing body, stated, external Zanardi's “journey from life-changing accident to Paralympics gold medallist made him one of sport's most admired competitors and an enduring symbol of courage and determination.”

Zanardi was a man who motivated millions with his indomitable spirit in the face of extraordinary adversity. An emblematic figure in two distinct sports.

Alex Zanardi , former formula 1 driver and Paralympic champion, died at the age of 59. He was a hero of the 21st century.

Alex Zanardi's road accident and severe head injuries The Italian passed away on Friday, nearly six years after sustaining severe head injuries in a road accident while racing his handbike, a vehicle with which he achieved the remarkable feat of becoming a four-time Paralympic gold medallist and a 12-time world champion.

This marked a second chapter of sporting success, following a previous one where he enjoyed significant accomplishments as a racing driver, competing for multiple seasons in Formula 1 and securing the title of two-time champion in American Indycar racing.

Alex Zanardi's family issues statement "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly yesterday evening, 1 May," Zanardi's family announced.

"Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

"The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who are showing their support at this time and asks that their grief and privacy be respected during this period of mourning."

The family is yet to reveal his exact death of cause.

Giorgia Meloni extends condolences Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that her nation had lost "a great champion and an extraordinary man, capable of turning every trial of life into a lesson in courage, strength, and dignity".

She added: "Alex Zanardi knew how to get back in the game every time, facing even the toughest challenges with determination, clarity, and a strength of spirit that was truly exceptional.

"With his sporting achievements, with his example, and with his humanity, he gave all of us much more than a victory: he gave hope, pride, and the strength to never give up.

"On behalf of myself and the government, I extend my heartfelt thoughts and the sincerest closeness to his family and to all those who loved him.

"Thank you for everything, Alex."

Alex Zanardi' career The Italian racer had both legs amputated following an accident during a race in the US-based Champ Car championship at Germany's Lausitzring in 2001.

He competed for Jordan, Minardi, and Lotus in Formula 1 during the early 1990s before transitioning to the Cart championship in the United States, where he achieved victory in the series in both 1997 and 1998, subsequently returning to Formula 1 for the 1999 season with Williams.

After sustaining his injury, he embraced handcycling and secured two gold medals at the Paralympics in London in 2012, repeating this achievement in Rio de Janeiro four years later.

Zanardi made a comeback to motorsport following his accident, achieving four victories for BMW in the World Touring Car Championship from 2005 to 2009.

In addition to his handcycling accomplishments at the Paralympics, he became a 12-time world champion and triumphed in the men's para-cycling race at the New York marathon in 2011.

Born in Bologna, Zanardi suffered severe head injuries in 2020 when he lost control of his handbike during a road race in Tuscany, resulting in a collision with an oncoming truck.

Zanardi secured victory in both the H4 time trial and the H4 road race during the London 2012 Paralympics, and he was chosen to serve as the flagbearer for the Italian team at the closing ceremony.

At the Rio 2016 Paralympics, he achieved gold in the H5 time trial and the relay event.