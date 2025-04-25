Menu Explore
Alijah Arenas Tesla crash details: Gilbert Arenas' son in induced coma after LA accident

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 25, 2025 12:44 AM IST

Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas crashed his Tesla Cybertruck in Los Angeles on Thursday. He has been placed in an induced coma.

Alijah Arenas, a high school basketball standout and son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, was placed in an induced coma following a car crash in Los Angeles early Thursday morning. The 18-year-old reportedly crashed his Tesla Cybertruck around 4:30 a.m. and was transported to the hospital in serious condition, TMZ reported.

Alijah Arenas crashed his Tesla Cybertruck in LA early Thursday morning.(AP)
Alijah Arenas crashed his Tesla Cybertruck in LA early Thursday morning.(AP)

Emergency responders arrived at the scene just before 5 a.m. to find a luxury vehicle completely mangled on the side of a road in a Los Angeles neighborhood. The front end of the car was engulfed in flames. According to the outlet, all occupants had exited the vehicle before fire crews arrived. An individual, believed to be around 18 years old, was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

