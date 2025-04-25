Gilbert Arenas' first post after son Alijah's LA car crash saddens fans: ‘Prayers up..’

Gilbert Arenas' first social media post since his son Alijah's car crash in Los Angeles has saddened thousands of his fans. On Thursday, the NBA legend posted that his much-anticipated show about draft picks had been canceled. This comes after TMZ Sports reported that Alijah was in a crash and has been placed in an induced coma. Gilbert Arenas and his son Alijah(X)

The high school basketball star is 18 years old. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after he crashed his Tesla Cybertruck early on Thursday, the report added. TMZ further cited images from the scene to report that the vehicle was ‘completely mangled on the side of the road of a Los Angeles neighborhood’.

Gilbert Arenas, meanwhile, posted about his show's cancellation.

“Man i hope little dude is okay. We all watching n praying for good news,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Hey what's going on? Hope everythings good 🙏🏿” another one added.

“Prayers For You And Your Family 🙏🏾” a third fan tweeted.

Only earlier this month did Alijah tell TMZ Sports that he was signing a contract with Adidas. The 18-year-old added that he's planning to follow in his father's footsteps and ink an endorsement deal with the three stripes. However, he did not reveal any contract details.

Who is Alijah Arenas?

Alijah Arenas, born March 16, 2007, is a top American high school basketball player at Chatsworth High School, Los Angeles. Son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, he’s a 6’6” shooting guard with a 7-foot wingspan, known for elite scoring (33 points, 8.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore). A five-star recruit, he reclassified from the 2026 to 2025 class, committing to USC over Arizona, Kansas, and Kentucky. Selected for the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Game, Alijah’s smooth scoring and athleticism draw NBA comparisons, with potential as a one-and-done first-round draft pick.