Tesla's ‘horrible’ joke on alleged Alijah Arenas car crash video sparks outrage

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 25, 2025 01:22 AM IST

Tesla faced severe social media backlash after posting an apparent joke in the comment section of a video showing a Cybertruck crash

Tesla faced severe social media backlash after posting an apparent joke in the comment section of a video showing a Cybertruck crash, possibly involving Alijah Arenas, son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas. The 18-year-old high school basketball player was involved in a car crash on Thursday morning and has been placed in induced coma, TMZ Sports first reported, citing sources.

Alijah Arenas (R) was involved in a Tesla Cybertruck crash on Thursday(X/LakeShowYo)
Alijah Arenas (R) was involved in a Tesla Cybertruck crash on Thursday(X/LakeShowYo)

Read More: Alijah Arenas Tesla crash details: Gilbert Arenas' son in induced coma after LA accident

A local, Corbin Williams, posted a video of a damaged Tesla Cybertruck in the same area where Arenas reportedly crashed his vehicle. “Saw this on my way to work, looks like the Cybertruck went up on the curb through a hydrant and straight into the big tree. This is my first time seeing a Cybertruck incident,” they said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Williams also attached the video.

However, Cybertruck's official X handle posted a ‘horrible’ joke in the comment section.

“But I have “no crumple zone” …Hope everyone’s ok,” the response read.

Social media users were quick to slam Cybertruck. “Probably shouldn’t make jokes until you know,” one person tweeted.

“genuinely what is wrong with your brain,” another one added.

“Nothing to see here, just the official Cybertruck account joking about the coma and potential death of a 5 star NBA prospect. Fantastic company,” a third person wrote.

Read More: Gilbert Arenas' first post after son Alijah's LA car crash saddens fans: ‘Prayers up..’

According to high school hoops insider Tarek Fattal, Alijah was placed into an induced coma due to smoke inhalation. He did not suffer any broken bones. The 18-year-old's mother, Laura Govan, appeared to address the crash in an Instagram post. "I NEED ALL YOURE (sic) F***EN PRAYERS," she wrote.

Alijah's vehicle, reportedly mangled, struck a tree and a fire hydrant, with its front end catching fire. Emergency responders found all occupants out of the vehicle, but Alijah was hospitalized in serious condition and placed in a medically induced coma. The cause of the crash remains unclear, and it’s unknown if others were involved.

