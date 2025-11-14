Alina Habba attack: What happened to US attorney? AG Bondi, FBI head Kash Patel issue stern statements

Alina Habba, the US Attorney for the District of New Jersey, was under some threat from a man on Wednesday night, Attorney General Pam Bondi shared on X. The person attempted to confront her, then destroyed property in her office, before fleeing the scene. Habba is okay, Bondi shared. FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau would hunt all those who threatened public servants, after the incident with US Attorney Alina Habba.(AP)

On X, she added, “Any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated. Period. This is unfortunately becoming a trend as radicals continue to attack law enforcement agents around the country.”

In a separate comment, Bondi assured that the person would be found and brought to justice. “Our federal prosecutors, agents, and law-enforcement partners put their lives on the line every day to protect the American people, and this Department will use every legal tool available to ensure their safety and hold violent offenders fully accountable,” she wrote.

Habba, too, shared Bondi's post and asserted “I will not be intimidated by radical lunatics for doing my job.”

FBI Director Kash Patel also entered the conversation sharing Habba's post and writing that the department would ‘lead the hunt against all who threaten our brave public servants'. Patel added, “zero tolerance for these acts of violence.”

What to know about the suspect?

The man who tried to confront Habba had brought a bat into the office, New York Times reported, citing people in the know. He appeared outside the Newark office on Wednesday evening but security had stopped him from entering with the bat.

However, when he reappeared without the bat, the man was allowed to enter, NYT reported. He went to Habba's office and reportedly began to yell incoherently and smash her property. It remains unclear if he'd made specific threats against Habba.

The identity of the person has not yet been revealed by authorities. The incident involving Habba comes at a time when the US is still reeling from the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA founder who was a prominent figure in MAGA political circles.