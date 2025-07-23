Who is Gregg Reuben? 5 facts on Alina Habba's millionaire husband

In a tumultuous set of events for the judiciary in the District of New Jersey, Desiree Leigh Grace was appointed as the US Attorney there. Alina Habba and Gregg Reuben tied the knot in 2020. They are pictured with Donald and Melania Trump here(X/@patriottakes)

A panel of federal judges had refused to extend Alina Habba's tenure and chose to name her deputy as her successor. However, Attorney General Pam Bondi intervened, and fired Grace.

Amid the confusion, here's what you need to know about Gregg Reuben, Alina Habba's millionaire husband.

Five things to know about Gregg Reuben

- Reuben's net worth is estimated to be between $2 million and $5 million, as per Yahoo.

- He is a Harvard Business School graduate with over 25 years of experience in parking management systems

- Reuben is the founder of Centerpark, which the website says is “a parking management company headquartered in New York City that serves the tri-state area”

- Reuben and Habba got married in 2020. They both have kids from previous relationships. Habba has two children – Chloe and Luke, from her previous marriage with Matthew Eyet. Reuben has a son, Parker, with an ex, The List reported. Habba has referred to her kids as her ‘three nuggets’ on Instagram.

- Habba's husband was reportedly scammed by a Manhattan jeweller who overcharged him for a piece. As per the Daily Mail, Reuben sued Allurez for selling him a seven-carat diamond ring for $93,000 when its real cost was $15,000. In the suit, reportedly filed in 2021, Reuben sought the full amount for the diamond, besides legal fees, and $500,000 in damages.

Also Read | What is Alina Habba's net worth?

Brief look at Gregg Reuben's professional career

Reuben graduated from UCLA before heading to Harvard, and in terms of jobs, he started off as the president of Autofair America, Inc. from 1991 to 1997. He sold it off and then went to work for various major parking management firms, and also became Vice President at ABM Industries.

Later, he became vice president and regional partner at LAZ Parking, and also went on to hold CEO posts in other parking management companies.

While it was reported that Reuben tries to keep away from politics, he's back in the spotlight again over Habba's situation as US Attorney for the District of New Jersey.