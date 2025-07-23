Pam Bondi blasted as ‘most corrupt’ for firing Alina Habba’s successor in New Jersey

A panel of federal judges refused to extend Alina Habba's tenure as US Attorney for the District of New Jersey, instead appointing her deputy, Desiree Leigh Grace, as her successor. But just hours later, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced she had removed Grace from the role. Pam Bondi is being slammed for firing Alina Habba’s successor in New Jersey.(REUTERS)

“Alina Habba has been doing a great job in making NJ safe again. Nonetheless, politically minded judges refused to allow her to continue in her position, replacing Alina with the First Assistant,” she wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

“Accordingly, the First Assistant United States Attorney in New Jersey has just been removed. This Department of Justice does not tolerate rogue judges — especially when they threaten the President’s core Article II powers.”

Reactions

The move triggered immediate backlash online.

One person wrote, “Wait…so you fired/demoted an innocent career USDOJ prosecutor (the First Assistant US Attorney)…to protest the vote of the *3 dozen* district judges not to keep Habba? What exactly does that accomplish, other than a management void?”

Another person added, “It’s unclear whether Bondi has the authority to fire Grace since the appointment was made by the judiciary, not the President, pursuant to a standing order.”

A third person commented, “Pam Bondi is the most corrupt AG in US history. She may be the most corrupt person to ever serve in any position in the US judiciary. I can't think of anyone more corrupt or incompetent. Anyone weaker. Just a puppet of Trump.”

Another user wrote, “Federal judges fired Alina Habba after her term expired. Trump’s AG Pam Bondi overruled them — reinstating Habba and calling the judges “rogue.” This isn’t justice. This is a lawless regime, hijacking the courts to protect its own.”