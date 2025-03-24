What Alina Habba's net worth and who is her husband? Trump picks his ‘loyal’ lawyer as New Jersey Attorney

Alina Habba will serve as acting US Attorney for the District of New Jersey, announced US President Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social. Alina Habba, who presently serves as the president's counselor, has defended Trump in several court cases in recent years, becoming a prominent figure in his inner circle. (AP)

“Alina will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career, and she will fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both ‘Fair and Just’ for the wonderful people of New Jersey,” the US President wrote.

Alina Habba, who presently serves as the president's counselor, has defended Trump in several court cases in recent years, becoming a prominent player in his inner circle. She was a top consultant to Trump's political action committee, represented him in multiple cases, and functioned as a spokeswoman last year as he balanced campaign events and court appearances. She is a partner at a New Jersey legal firm close to Trump's Bedminster golf property.

Alina Habba represented Trump in key cases

Alina Habba represented Trump in a number of civil cases, including one where a jury found him guilty of defaming author E. Jean Carroll, who claimed that he had sexually assaulted her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

In a civil fraud case in New York, she also defended Trump against the business practices of his real estate company, which was filed by the state's attorney general, Letitia James.

He was held responsible by the judge in the case and was sentenced to pay $454 million. Trump has appealed the decision.

In 2023, a federal judge in Florida fined Trump and Habba $1 million for bringing a baseless lawsuit alleging that Hillary Clinton and others colluded to harm Trump's reputation during the probe into his 2016 presidential campaign. The duo has appealed that ruling.

In this courtroom sketch, former President Donald Trump, prior to taking the witness stand, gesticulates and makes loud statements to his attorney Alina Habba, right, during his civil trial Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in federal court in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)(AP)

What to know about Alina Habba net worth and husband?

Gregg Reuben and Alina Habba have been wed since 2020. Briefly reported that following the completion of Habba's divorce from her ex-husband, Matthew Eyet, she and Reuben exchanged vows in a modest, private ceremony.

Gregg Reuben, the spouse of Habba, is a Harvard Business School graduate. In addition, he serves as the CEO of Centerpark, a New York-based parking management company. Reuben has been in the parking management industry for more than 25 years. His net worth is estimated between $2 million and $5 million, as per The List. Reuben's excellent real estate investing career has also helped him diversify his holdings.

Alina Habba and Reuben do not have any kids together. They are both parents to one other's children from their past relationships.

According to several reports, Habba has an estimated net worth of $1 million to $5 million.